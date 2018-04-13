

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $6.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $28.52 billion from $25.85 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $8.71 Bln. vs. $6.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.37 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q1): $28.52 Bln vs. $25.85 Bln last year.



