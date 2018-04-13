Rare earth elements firm Mkango Resources has set itself up to advance its projects following investments by Noble subsidiary Talaxis, with feasibility and development studies at its Songwe Hill prospect in Malawi to come first. An injection of £5m by Talaxis into Mkango, in exchange for a 20% interest in the Songwe-Hill project, will fund initial phases of its feasibility study, including a diamond drilling programme and the publication of an updated mineral resource estimate, as well as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...