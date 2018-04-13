Powerhouse Energy Group announced on Friday that its hydrogen-from-waste technology will be used in 100 UK installations from partner company Waste2Tricity. The AIM-traded company's DMG-Core system, which enables energy-from-waste and plastic groups to make money from their refuse by turning unrecyclable plastic and rubber into energy, will be central to the planned roll-out and further installations are planned for mainland Europe. Howard White, deputy chairman of Waste2Tricity, said: "This ...

