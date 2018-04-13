ECR Minerals announced on Friday that geochemical results and geological observations at the Bung Bong gold prospect have indicated several potential targets for high volume gold mineralisation. Following the positive results, the prospect will see the commencement of a first pass diamond drilling programme on 15 April, where six holes of approximately 70m depth will be drilled to further assess the nature of quartz veining and gold mineralisation. The project lies on the Avoca tenement in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...