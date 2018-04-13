Netflix has been accused of "rigging the compensation process" and awarding large bonuses to top executives in a manner that allegedly violated federal US tax laws. The lawsuit was filed by the City of Birmingham Relief and Retirement System, a company shareholder, with the accusations going as far back as 2015. According to the lawsuit, Netflix allegedly rigged its performance targets so it could deliver the bonuses and claim tax deductions on them irrespective of how the company had fared. ...

