Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP., (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders which was held on April 10, 2018.

At the Meeting, all resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular dated March 1, 2018 were accepted by Company shareholders, including the election of Messrs. Theo van der Linde, Brendan Purdy, Steven Nerayoff and Peter McCague as directors (the "Board"). At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor, the renewal of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and the Plan of Arrangement with Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Following the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Theo van der Linde as the Chief Financial Officer, Rik Willard as the Chief Executive Officer and Shidan Gouran as the President. The Board also appointed Theo van der Linde, Brendan Purdy and Peter McCague to the Audit Committee.

The Company is pleased to report that the Company's shareholders approved the spinout of Global Blockchain Mining Corp. The Company is now in the process of filing the relevant listing statements with the CSE to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol FORK.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained IRTH Communications, LLC ("IRTH") to spearhead its shareholder communications and investor relations initiatives. IRTH is based in Santa Monica, California and is a provider of investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services for high-growth, small-cap companies. With IRTH's expertise in navigating the finance world from a marketing and IR perspective, the Company and its shareholders look forward to the new opportunities that IRTH's initiatives will generate.

IRTH will design and execute a comprehensive investor relations strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility and value proposition in the marketplace to investment advisors, retail investors, investment dealers, institutional investors and other financial professionals. As the relatively new blockchain and cryptocurrency sector continues to become established in the finance and technology industries, this strategy will be key to influentially positioning the Company as a propelling force of this sector.

IRTH was retained by the Company for an initial term of 12 months, with an automatic 12-month renewal unless the Company provides notice of its intention to terminate the agreement on the expiration of the initial term. IRTH is paid a monthly fee of $7,500 (USD) plus an annual set-up fee of $100,000 (USD). An additional $100,000 (USD) set-up fee will be payable if the company renews the agreement.

The company and IRTH act at arm's length. To the knowledge of the company, IRTH has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or its securities.

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains and digital currencies.

BLOC is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC". Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

