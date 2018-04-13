Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Box's Quarterly Earnings Revenue Jumped 24.33%

Stock Monitor: Finjan Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BOX. On February 28, 2018, Box reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2018. The Company exceeded analysts' estimates for both revenue and earnings in Q4 FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Box. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FNJN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Box most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BOX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Box's total revenues reached $136.68 million for Q4 FY18, up 24.33% from $109.93 million in Q4 FY17. The Company had total billings of $204.59 million in Q4 FY18, 28.42% higher than the $159.31 million reported in Q4 FY17. Total revenue topped analysts' consensus estimates of $136.6 million.

During Q4 FY18, Box's cost of revenue was $35.28 million compared to $29.55 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's gross profit advanced 26.16% to $101.4 million in the quarter under review from $80.37 million in year-ago same quarter.

Box incurred total operating expenses of $133.89 million in Q4 FY18, an increase of 14.66% from $116.77 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses advanced 10.61% to $34.40 million y-o-y, sales and marketing expenses increased 16.75% to $77.72 y-o-y, and general and administrative (G&A) expenses surged 14% to $21.77 million y-o-y in Q4 FY18. The Company incurred a loss from operations of $32.49 million in the reported quarter compared to $36.39 million in the previous year's same quarter.

Box's net loss narrowed to $32.67 million, or $0.24 per share in Q4 FY18 from $36.88 million, or $0.28 per share, in Q4 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included stock-based compensation expense and amortization cost. Box's adjusted loss per share, excluding these non-recurring items, was $0.06 in Q4 FY18 compared to $0.1 in Q4 FY17. This surpassed analysts' expectations for a loss of $0.08 per share in Q4 FY18.

For the year ending January 31, 2018, Box reported record revenue of $506.14 million, up 26.98% from $398.61 million in FY17. The Company reported total billings of $585.1 million in FY18, up 28.82% from FY17. The Company's gross profit advanced 29.47% to $370.89 million y-o-y in FY18. The Company reported an operating loss of $154.02 million in FY18, after $150.66 million in FY17. Box's net loss was $154.96 million, or $1.16 per share, for the reported year compared to $151.79 million, or $1.19 per share, in the previous year. The Company's adjusted net loss per share, excluding non-recurring items, was $0.43 in FY18 compared to $0.56 in FY17.

Cash Matters

Box had cash and cash equivalents of $208.08 million as on January 31, 2018, 17.30% higher than $177.39 million as on January 31, 2017. The Company's long-term debt at the end of FY18 was $40 million, same as FY17.

Box's net cash flow from operating activities was $48.71 million for the quarter ending January 31, 2018, 230.89% higher than the $14.72 million reported for the same period of last year. The Company had a free cash flow of $13.33 million in the reported quarter, an increase of 31.09% from $10.17 million in the previous year's same quarter.

Box spent $7.02 million on capital expenditures in Q4 FY18 compared to $1.32 million in Q4 FY17.

Outlook

Box is adopting a new revenue recognition standard beginning with its fiscal year 2019, using the modified retrospective transition method. The Company provided the outlook based on the new standard (ASC 606) as well as the old one (ASC 605).

For the quarter ending April 30, 2018, Box expects its revenue to be between $139 million and $140 million under ASC 606 and between $142 million to $143 million under ASC 605. The Company expects its Q1 FY19 GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of ($0.28) to ($0.27) and ($0.09) to ($0.08), respectively under ASC 606 as well as ASC 605.

For the year ending January 31, 2019, Box expects its revenue to be between $602 million and $608 million under ASC 606, and between $613 million and $619 million under ASC 605. The Company expects its FY19 GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of ($1.02) to ($0.98) and ($0.20) to ($0.16), respectively under ASC 606; and GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of ($1.10) to ($1.06) and ($0.28) to ($0.24), respectively, under ASC 605.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 12, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Box's stock advanced 2.81%, ending the trading session at $20.87.

Volume traded for the day: 1.34 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.25%; previous six-month period - up 9.15%; and past twelve-month period - up 24.08%

After yesterday's close, Box's market cap was at $2.96 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors