Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Hilton Grand Vacations' Quarterly Revenues Gained 8%

Stock Monitor: Nevada Gold & Casinos Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, HGV recorded revenues of $447 million, up 8% compared to $415 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $435 million.

For the full year FY17, HGV's revenues totaled $1.71 billion, up 8% compared to $1.58 billion in FY16.

For Q4 2017, HGV reported a net income of $183 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to $38 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $1.83 per diluted share.

For FY17, HGV posted a net income of $327 million, or $3.28 per diluted share, compared to $1.68 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, in FY16.

HGV's Q4 2017 and FY17 earnings included a deferred tax benefit of approximately $132 million, primarily attributable to a re-measurement of net deferred taxes related to installment sales, using the new 21% federal tax rate provided by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) that was enacted in December 2017.

Segment Performance

During Q4 2017, HGV's Real Estate Sales and Financing segment's revenues were $323 million, reflecting an increase of 7.7% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $96 million in the reported quarter compared to $86 million in the prior year's corresponding period. The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of segment revenues was 29.7% in Q4 2017 compared to 28.7% in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, the segment's contract sales were $339 million, reflecting an increase of 8.3% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's fee-for-service contract sales represented 54.9% of total contract sales in the reported quarter versus 46.3% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's VPG was $3,854 in Q4 2017, down 0.5% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's financing revenues were $38 million in Q4 2017, up 11.8% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, HGV's Resort Operations and Club Management segment's revenues advanced 10.2% to $97 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted EBITDA were $51 million in the reported quarter versus $50 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of segment revenues was 52.6% in Q4 2017 compared to 56.8% in Q4 2016.

Inventory

As of December 31, 2017, the estimated contract sales value of HGV's pipeline of available inventory was approximately $6.2 billion at current pricing, or approximately 4.7 years of sales at the current trailing 12-month sales pace.

As of December 31, 2017, the estimated contract sales value of HGV's pipeline of available owned inventory was approximately $3.5 billion, or approximately 2.7 years of sales. As of December 31, 2017, the estimated contract sales value of HGV's pipeline of available fee-for-service inventory was approximately $2.7 billion, or approximately 2.0 years of sales.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At December 31, 2017, HGV had $482 million of corporate debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 5.2%; and $583 million of non-recourse debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 2.5%. The Company's total cash was $297 million as of December 31, 2017, including $51 million of restricted cash.

For FY17, HGV's free cash flow was $309 million compared to $156 million in FY16.

Outlook

For the full year FY18, HGV is forecasting net income to be in the range of $290 million and $306 million, and earnings per share (EPS) to be between $2.90 and $3.06. The Company's contract sales are expected to increase between 6% and 8%, while its fee-for-service contract sales are expected to be between 50% and 55% of full-year contract sales for FY18.

HGV is projecting free cash flow to be between negative $235 million and negative $275 million. The Company's inventory spending is projected to be between $510 million and $530 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 12, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Hilton Grand Vacations' stock rose 1.14%, ending the trading session at $43.38.

Volume traded for the day: 1.15 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.56%; previous six-month period - up 10.21%; past twelve-month period - up 39.08%; and year-to-date - up 3.41%

After yesterday's close, Hilton Grand Vacations' market cap was at $4.38 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.21.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Resorts & Casinos industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

