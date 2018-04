LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi Group (MNDI.L) said it has noted recent reports in local Bulgarian media regarding a potential expansion of its Stambolijski mill. The Group said, at this stage, no decision has been made and as such no further information is available.



However, Mondi said the Group is currently assessing various options at its Stambolijski mill in Bulgaria.



