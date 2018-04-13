

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced that Qualcomm River Holdings, an indirect subsidiary of Qualcomm, has extended the offering period of its cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on April 20, 2018.



As of April 12, 2018, 55,867,547 NXP common shares, representing approximately 16.2% of the outstanding NXP common shares, have been validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn. The company said the tender offer will continue to be extended until all conditions are satisfied or waived, or until the tender offer is terminated.



