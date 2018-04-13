

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's bank lending increased in March but remained below expectations, figures from the People's Bank of China revealed Friday.



Banks extended CNY 1.12 trillion loans in March compared to CNY 839 billion in February. The expected level was CNY 1.17 trillion.



Aggregate financing totaled CNY 1.33 trillion versus CNY 1.17 trillion in February.



Meanwhile, growth in the broad money supply M2 slowed to 8.2 percent in March from 8.8 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 8.9 percent.



Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said new lending almost always rises in March as the disruptions from Chinese New Year fade and loan officers rush to hit quarterly targets.



Capital Economics' China Activity Proxy suggests that the pullback in lending has already started to weigh on economic growth, with further declines still to come. Furthermore, there are signs that the PBoC is now reversing course on monetary policy in response.



