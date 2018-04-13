Active-Investors: Free Research Report as La Quinta's Q4 Results Missed Market Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Golden Entertainment Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

La Quinta reported total revenues of $214.28 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $222.62 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers for the reported quarter fell short of market consensus estimates of $221 million. During Q4 FY17, the Company's room revenues fell to $175.88 million from $185.88 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's franchise and other fee-based revenues increased to $27.61 million in Q4 FY17 from $26.27 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's other hotel revenues were $4.29 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $4.59 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's brand marketing fund revenues from franchised properties were $6.51 million during the reported quarter compared to $5.87 million in the year ago same quarter.

The hotel chain reported a net income attributable to stockholders of $121.18 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.03 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the previous year's corresponding quarter. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted net loss attributable to stockholders was $6.42 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus an adjusted net income attributable to stockholders of $0. 87 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

For the full year FY17, the Irving, Texas-based Company's total revenues were $980.63 million compared to $1.01 billion in FY16. The Company posted a net income attributable to stockholders of $151.97 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to stockholders of $1.29 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted net income attributable to stockholders fell to $34.35 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in FY17 from $58.32 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

For Q4 FY17, the Company's total operating expenses were $209.39 million versus $200.40 million in the last year's comparable quarter. The Company posted an operating income of $4.89 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, compared to $22.21 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The Company's reported system-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 3.4% to $54.60 y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The Company's system wide occupancy grew 53 basis points (bps) to 62.6% y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The Company's average daily rate (ADR) also improved by 2.5% to $87.24 y-o-y during the reported quarter. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted EBITDA came in at $60.19 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $69.93 million in the year ago same period.

Balance Sheet

During FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $182.08 million compared to $264.37 million in FY16. La Quinta had cash and cash equivalents worth $140.85 million at the close of its books as on December 31, 2017, compared to $160.60 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company had reported a long-term loan balance of $1.67 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $1.68 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 12, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, La Quinta's stock slightly climbed 0.52%, ending the trading session at $19.32.

Volume traded for the day: 1.44 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.59%; previous three-month period - up 5.46%; past twelve-month period - up 40.10%; and year-to-date - up 4.66%

After yesterday's close, La Quinta's market cap was at $2.27 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.87.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Resorts & Casinos industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

