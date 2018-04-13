Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: L Brands' Quarterly Sales Rose 7%; Adjusted EPS Grew 4%

Stock Monitor: Citi Trends Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

L Brands' net sales were $4.82 billion for the 14-week fourth quarter ended February 03, 2018, compared to $4.49 billion for the 13 weeks ended January 28, 2017. The Company's comparable sales for the reported quarter grew 2% on a y-o-y basis. The extra week in FY17 represented approximately $160 million in sales. L Brands' reported numbers were in-line with analysts' estimates of $4.82 billion.

During Q4 2017, L Brands reported operating income of $986.6 million compared to $987.6 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, L Brands reported net income of $664.07 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, compared to $631.75 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The extra week in 2017 represented approximately $0.10 per share. The Company's reported quarter results included a net benefit of $0.22 per share, comprising of a pre-tax charge of $45.0 million, or $0.10 per share, related to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt, and a tax benefit of $92.2 million, or $0.32 per share, related to new US tax legislation. L Brands' Q4 2016 results included a favorable tax settlement of $41.7 million, or $0.14 per share.

L Brands' adjusted net income totaled $600.6 million, or $2.11 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to $590.0 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $2.04 per share.

L Brands' net sales were $12.63 billion for the 53-week year ended February 03, 2018, compared to $12.57 billion for the 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017. The Company's comparable sales for FY17 fell 3% on a y-o-y basis. For FY17, L Brands' exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 3 % to total Company.

For FY17, L Brands reported net income of $983.0 million. or $3.42 per diluted share, including $0.10 related to the extra week, compared to earnings of $1.16 billion. or $3.98 per diluted share. for FY16. Excluding significant items, L Brands' adjusted earnings totaled $919.5 million, or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $1.09 billion or $3.74 per diluted share, in FY16.

2018 Outlook

For the full year 2018, L Brands is forecasting earnings in the range of $2.95 and $3.25 per share, including earnings of $0.15 and $0.20 per share in the first quarter 2018. The Company's forecast reflects the benefit of a lower tax rate due to tax reform legislation and an incremental investment in wages and benefits, principally for hourly associates, of approximately $100 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 12, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, L Brands' stock declined 4.59%, ending the trading session at $36.17.

Volume traded for the day: 8.74 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.45 million shares.

After yesterday's close, L Brands' market cap was at $10.35 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.57.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.64%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Apparel Stores industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

