Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence study on the packaging industry. A renowned product packaging client wanted to find the growth opportunities and build a comprehensive strategy concentrating on the latest packaging trends and their strengths and weaknesses.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Organizations should come forward and leverage market intelligence solutions to achieve the company goals."

Product packaging is more than just a way to get your product from point A to B; it's also an extremely valuable customer touchpoint. The growth of the product packaging industry can be acredited to factors like the increasing preference for ready to eat products and increasing nutritional awareness. Also, consumers' demand for food products in small-sized and suitable packages is convincing manufacturers to move towards active and smart packaging techniques, which will eventually help improve the shelf life of the food products.

The market intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to attain an understanding of the modern packaging trends and take effective decisions through the synthesis of market information. The client was able to upgrade their competitive advantage and make better-informed business decisions.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the current packaging trends

Keep up to date with the developments in the product packaging space

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Offering relative insights into questions such as the current potential customers and competitors

Witnessing the use of smart and sustainable packaging techniques to drive change

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

