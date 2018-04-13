Rally Could Launch Immersion StockEvery time you touch the display on your smartphone, tablet, wearable, smart watch, or computer, there is a good chance that the touch screen technology used to connect your fingers to the processor was developed by small-cap Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).The company may be small, with a market cap of about $350.0 million, but the price appreciation for IMMR stock has been sizzling, up 67% year-to-date and easily beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted alpha basis.The stock traded at $12.85 on March 13, prior to coming back a bit, but it looks like the positive price action will continue as the company.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...