Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the best ways to cut down on packaging costs

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005308/en/

4 Secret Ways to Cut down on Packaging Costs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Packaging plays a promotional and functional role for any organization. Companies aim at making the packaging both protective and attractive, and in this process, they end up spending a lot on packaging. Most of the materials chosen might not even be essential. Also, when firms plan to reduce costs, their first focus is often what product design changes can be made to cut material costs. Many ignore the option of refining the product's packaging design. However, improving and optimizing packaging design can not only save a company money, it can also provide better product protection and reduce carbon footprint. In this blog post, we'll take you through the best ways to cut down on packaging costs.

"The packaging industry is now witnessing innovations that can help firms to find more economical options for packaging, subsequently reducing the packaging cost," says an industry expert from Infiniti.

To know more about the scope of our research, speak to an expert

Best ways to cut down on packaging costs:

Prioritize R&D: It is essential to dedicate time to commence exhaustive research into the alternatives and the latest innovations that the packaging industry has to offer. Extra time spent on R&D can save years and years of wasted money in the long run. Also, this limits the risk of over-packaging or using processes that need too much labor or materials.

It is essential to dedicate time to commence exhaustive research into the alternatives and the latest innovations that the packaging industry has to offer. Extra time spent on R&D can save years and years of wasted money in the long run. Also, this limits the risk of over-packaging or using processes that need too much labor or materials. Redesign packaging: Redesigning the packaging for older products is as vital in reducing costs as offering time to enhance packaging for a new product. Previously designed products can be upgraded to reduce the packaging cost with new technologies and products becoming available in the packaging industry. Many prominent companies have reduced their packaging cost by simply adjusting the design in a way that would decrease the number of materials used. Companies can use techniques that would eradicate labels and print directly onto the package to reduce materials and change the shape of the container to recover packing density.

Redesigning the packaging for older products is as vital in reducing costs as offering time to enhance packaging for a new product. Previously designed products can be upgraded to reduce the packaging cost with new technologies and products becoming available in the packaging industry. Many prominent companies have reduced their packaging cost by simply adjusting the design in a way that would decrease the number of materials used. Companies can use techniques that would eradicate labels and print directly onto the package to reduce materials and change the shape of the container to recover packing density. Digital printing: Substituting conventional printing with digital printing will decrease the overall packaging cost to a great extent. Traditional printing methods will require organizations to order large amounts of packaging material. On the other hand, digital printing makes short to medium-runs a more cost-effective option for specific product lines. Hence, companies can cut short their packaging cost by an enormous amount with the help of digital printing techniques.

Substituting conventional printing with digital printing will decrease the overall packaging cost to a great extent. Traditional printing methods will require organizations to order large amounts of packaging material. On the other hand, digital printing makes short to medium-runs a more cost-effective option for specific product lines. Hence, companies can cut short their packaging cost by an enormous amount with the help of digital printing techniques. Request a free proposal, to know more about the best ways to cut down on packaging cost

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the best ways to cut down packaging cost.

View the complete list of the best ways to cut down packaging cost:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/4-ways-reduce-packaging-costs

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005308/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us