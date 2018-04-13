

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Ltd (INFY) reported that its fourth-quarter net profit increased to $571 million, from $543 million in the previous year. Earnings per share grew to $0.26 from $0.24 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating profit was $693 million for the quarter, up 9.3% from last year.



Revenues for the fourth-quarter were $2.805 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 9.2%. Wall Street expected revenues of $2.78 billion for the quarter.



Infosys said it agreed to acquire WongDoody Holding Company, Inc., a US-based digital creative and consumer insights agency for a total consideration of up to $75 million including contingent consideration and retention payouts, subject to regulatory approvals and fulfillment of closing conditions.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, Infosys expects revenues to grow 6%-8% in constant currency; Revenues are expected to grow 7%-9% in USD terms based on the exchange rates as of March 31, 2018.



The Board, in its meeting on April 13, 2018, reviewed and approved the Capital Allocation Policy of the Company after taking into consideration the strategic and operational cash requirements of the Company in the medium term.



The Board has decided to retain the current policy of returning up to 70 % of the free cash flow of the corresponding Financial Year in such manner, as may be decided by the Board from time to time, subject to applicable laws and requisite approvals, if any.



The company noted that its Board has identified an amount of up to Rs 13,000 crores or $2 billion to be paid to shareholders in the following manner:A special dividend of 10 per share or $0.15 per ADR resulting in a payout of approximately Rs 2,600 crore or approximately $400 million in June 2018; Identified an amount of upto approximately Rs 10,400 crore or approximately $1.600 billion to be paid out to shareholders for the Financial Year 2019, in such a manner, to be decided by the Board, subject to applicable laws and requisite approvals, if any.



For the Financial Year 2018, the Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 20.50 per share or $0.31 per ADR amounting to Rs 5,349 crore or $821 million including DDT. After including the interim dividend of Rs 13 per share, the total dividend for Financial Year 2018 will amount to Rs 33.50 per share resulting in a payout of Rs Rs Rs. 8,771 crore or $1.349 billion including DDT, which will amount to approximately 70% of free cash flow for the Financial Year 2018.



