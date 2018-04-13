Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journal Content Programme

PONDICHERRY, India, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Integra's Innovative Workflow Solutions and Artificial Intelligence Capable Content Production Suite Finds Synergy with Taylor & Francis' Vision for Journal Publishing

Integra wins a major share of volume of full-service content production for Taylor & Francis' global journal production program. Taylor & Francis Group has selected Integra as their core content service provider to support their vision of becoming the preferred destination for scholarly journals publishing.

As one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, Taylor & Francis is committed to bringing knowledge to life through its partnerships with researchers, scholarly societies and universities worldwide. Taylor & Francis found a synergistic partner in Integra whose production workflow solutions are in line with Taylor & Francis' vision to accelerate publishing cycles for scholarly journals. Taylor & Francis' researcher- and author-centred vision to deliver high quality and high impact journals at a speed that is suited for the digital future is a strategic direction step forward in strengthening its scholarly publishing programmes.

"Integra's consistent track record over the years in improving production transit times combined with their investment in natural language processing and artificial intelligence capabilities were important factors in our decision to select Integra as a core partner," says Stewart Gardiner, Global Production Director of Journals at Taylor & Francis Group. "We were impressed with their in-house R&D team and track record of investing in automation and technology to deliver cost-effective solutions."

Mr. Stewart Gardiner further remarked, "Integra helped Taylor & Francis in standardizing workflows across geographies thereby significantly reducing production transit time for our North American list which had helped in improving overall author satisfaction."

Sriram Subramanya, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Integra said: "Our association with Taylor & Francis, as a content production partner, is now close to 18 years. Through the recent win, Taylor & Francis has entrusted Integra with a major share of content production volume. We are very thankful to Taylor & Francis for their trust and we are committed to continuing our support to Taylor & Francis in setting new benchmarks in the industry for rapid turnaround of articles from acceptance to publication."

Mr. Sriram further adds, "We believe our content production suites that leverage NLP, Machine Learning, & Artificial Intelligence capabilities will further strengthen Taylor & Francis' journal publishing programs as the preferred publishing destination for the research and scholarly communities."

Integra is one of the world's leading content services organizations with proven capabilities across various publishing segments.

About Integra

Founded in 1994, Integra is today one of the leading end-to-end digital content development, technology and workflow solutions providers. Headquartered in Pondicherry, India, Integra supports its global clientele from eight offices in four countries across the world. Integra works with many leading organizations in the publishing domain.

For more information, visit: http://www.integra.co.in.

About Taylor & Francis Group

Taylor & Francis partners with world-class authors, from leading scientists and researchers, to scholars and professionals operating at the top of their fields. Together, we publish in all areas of the Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Science, Technology and Medicine sectors. We are one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, eBooks, textbooks and reference works.

Visit https://www.tandfonline.com/ to browse over 4,000,000 journal articles.

