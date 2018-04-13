Markets in Asia finished mostly higher on Friday, as markets breathed a small sigh of relief after US president Donald Trump said missile strikes on Syria might not be as imminent as previously suggested. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.55% at 21,778.74, as the yen weakened 0.34% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.69. Financial plays and materials stocks took advantage of the weaker yen during the session in Tokyo, leading the broader Topix index 0.63% higher. On the mainland, the ...

