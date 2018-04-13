

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.62 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $4.09 billion, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $18.87 billion from $18.37 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.62 Bln. vs. $4.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.68 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $18.87 Bln vs. $18.37 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX