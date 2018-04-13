

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $5.94 billion, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $5.63 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $21.93 billion from $22.26 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.94 Bln. vs. $5.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.12 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $21.93 Bln vs. $22.26 Bln last year.



