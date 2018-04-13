Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - Metals Creek Resources (TSXV: MEK) ("Metals Creek" or "the company") has completed an airborne EM/Mag survey comprising of 156.2 line kilometres, over the Great Brehat project on Newfoundland and Labrador's Great Northern Peninsula.

The Great Brehat property is located on the Great Northern Peninsula near St. Anthony, Newfoundland. The MEK claims are contiguous to and located to the south and west of White Metal Resources Corp's Gunners Cove property which hosts a number of recent gold discoveries. This newly discovered mineralization is described as highly anomalous gold values over an approximately 15 sq km area, hosted in black graphitic shale units (See WHM-TSX.V PR dated November 20, 2017). The Metals Creek claims were staked to cover favorable geology similar to that of White Metal Resources Corp.

Preliminary results from the recently completed airborne survey define a number of conductive zones, including a north-northwest striking large conductive anomaly that measures approximately 3 kilometers long and ranges from approximately 0.5 km to 1.5 km wide. The anomaly is interpreted as a strong bedrock conductor response and is possibly sourced by a graphitic and/or pyritic source similar to the host rocks at the Gunners Cove showings. The geophysical targets will be ground proofed as soon as possible (See Image 1).

Alexander Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek comments, "The results of this survey clearly define a very large conductive response as well as other conductive responses which will be the focus of follow-up prospecting and mapping."

The company believes the Gunners Cove style of gold mineralization could potentially represent an important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the world.

Wayne Reid (PGeo) is a director of the company and is responsible for the preparation of this News Release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

