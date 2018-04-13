Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) (FSE: 5LA) (WKN: A2AHEL) ("American Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a forward share split on the basis of two common shares for every one common share currently outstanding. The board is of the view that the share split will provide a more attractive capital structure for ongoing financing efforts. Following completion of the share split, the Company will have approximately 35,730,672 common shares outstanding.

Completion of the share split remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will issue a further news release once such approval has been obtained and a record date determined for the share split.

About American Lithium Corp.

American Lithium is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium deposits in the United States. American Lithium holds options to acquire Nevada lithium brine claims totaling 22,332 acres (9,038 hectares), including 18,552 contiguous acres (7,508 hectares) in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda county; and the 2,240-acre (907-hectare) San Emidio project in Washoe county. The Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium brine properties are located approximately 38 kilometres from Albemarle's Silver Peak, the largest lithium operation in the United States.

On behalf of the Board,

American Lithium Corp.

Michael Kobler, Chief Executive Officer

