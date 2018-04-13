ABI Research's April 26 Webinar Looks at the Future of Automated Living

OYSTER BAY, New York, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

45-Minute Webinar:Smart Mobility, Smart Cities and Smart Home, the Holy Trinity for Automated Living?

WHEN:

Date:April 26, 2018 (Thursday);Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 45 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI Research's Vice President Dominique Bonte, Research Director Jonathan Collins, and Senior Analyst James Hodgson

WHY:

It is time explore adjacencies between and synergies across the smart home, smart mobility and smart cities verticals according to functional areas linked to living, mobility, energy, entertainment and infotainment, security, healthcare, education and work. Next generation technologies like micro-grids, driverless cars, voice assistants, AI-based surveillance cams, robotics, and biometrics allow functional domains to cross over into non-native verticals to offer more seamless, holistic, complementary and automated experiences, blurring the boundaries between segments and industries.

Examples include paradigms like Car as a Living Space or Office, home-based healthcare, distributed energy generation, crowdsourcing home- or car -based surveillance cams for public use, and last but not least the Car as a Mobility Service. We will also provide examples of vendors which are well placed to take advantage of these cross vertical adjacencies.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:





Why is the battle for the smart home important?

Why driverless cars will only make sense in a smart city context?

How will the sharing economy, asset crowdsourcing, and distributed generation paradigms transform living in the future?

Which are the key underlying transformational technologies?

Who are the key players offering cross vertical solutions?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/smart-mobility-smart-cities-and-smart-home-holy-trinity-automated-living/

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

Contact Info:

Global Deborah Petrara Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg