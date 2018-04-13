The European Union's (EU) stated enlargement goal of promoting economic growth and strengthening democratic forces is being tested by the political winds sweeping newer members, Hungary included. The repeat election of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a vote this past weekend and the continuation of a supermajority government are increasingly testing the EU's tolerance level for Hungary's blatant disregard of democratic values. The EU has just released first ever detailed report threatening Hungary with sanctions over repeated breaches of EU democratic principles. As EU support for Hungary is an important credit feature, this report explores the developing conflict underway. The most likely scenario is that the EU does not have the support of member countries necessary to sanction Hungary for its anti-democratic policies.

Please click here to access the full report.

