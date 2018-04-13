Capio to Publish Interim Report on May 3, 2018

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Capio AB will publish the Interim report for January-March 2018 on Thursday, May 3 at approximately 12.30 pm (CET).

12.30 pm (approximately)

Report release. The report will be sent as a press release and will be published on Capio's website www.capio.com.

13.00 pm Telephone conference and audio cast

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 13.00 pm (CET).



President and CEO Thomas Berglund and CFO Olof Bengtsson will present the report and answer questions (in English).

The telephone conference will be audio casted live on www.capio.com.

To participate in the telephone conference, please register at www.capio.com and dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call.



Sweden: +46-8-566-426-93

UK: +44-20-3008-9804

US: +1-855-753-2237

Finland: +35-898-171-04-93

France: +33-170-75-07-12

Prior to the start of the telephone conference, presentation slides will be available at www.capio.com.



A recorded version of the audio cast will be made available at www.capio.com during the afternoon (CET).

For information, please contact:



Olof Bengtsson, CFO

Telephone: +46-761-18-74-69

Kristina Ekeblad, IR manager

Telephone: +46-708-31-19-40

