

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH, a majority shareholding of German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK), is currently in discussions with M.video about a potential disposal of the Russian retail business of Media-Saturn-Group and a concurrent acquisition of a minority stake in M.video by a Media-Saturn-Group company.



A decision if the transaction will be pursued has not yet been made. If and to which conditions the transaction will be signed is uncertain at this point in time.



Ceconomy noted that it will inform the capital market and the public about the progress and in compliance with the applicable legal requirements.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX