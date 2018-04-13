Gold focused exploration and development company Lionsgold Limited announced on Friday that it has made a £1.35m share for share offer to increase its ownership in TRAC Technology to 100%. The company currently holds a 55% stake in TRAC Technology, which has developed a platform that enables individuals to buy, sell and hold gold and silver bullion in a secure and efficient manner and has assisted Lionsgold in the development of the Goldbloc digital currency. According to Lionsgold, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...