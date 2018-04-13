AIM-listed Real Good Food has agreed the sale of the business and certain assets of its non-core trading business, Garretts, to Kent Foods for around £1.8m in cash. The funds raised by the disposal, which is expected to complete later this month, will be used to reduce the group's indebtedness. Garretts, which sources dairy, sugar and other specialist food ingredients and sells them to large, medium and small food manufacturers across the UK, has been part of Real Good Food since 2005. But ...

