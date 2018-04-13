Business mobility solutions provider Crimson Tide issued its unaudited preliminary results for the year ended 31 December on Friday, with turnover rising 22% to £2.28m. The AIM-traded firm said its profit before tax before exceptional items rose marginally to £0.36m from £0.35m, after it made "significant" investments in future growth. Its board also claimed to be in a "strong" cash position. On the operational front, the company said its 'mpro5' product was now in use in more than 200,000 ...

