

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSA) and Netflix announced an expansion of their partnership that will provide Comcast the ability to include a Netflix subscription in new and existing Xfinity packages.



In 2016, Comcast launched Netflix on the X1 platform, offering customers a fully integrated entertainment experience featuring voice control and seamless access to the Netflix service. Netflix has quickly become one of the most popular voice searches and highly-viewed services on the platform; and among households watching Netflix on X1, X1 has quickly become the most used platform for Netflix viewing.



Comcast has integrated the Netflix service with the X1 user experience, enabling customers to easily browse and access the entire Netflix service, including TV shows, films, documentaries, stand-up comedy, kid's titles and a robust catalog of Ultra HD 4K and HDR programming-alongside the live, on demand, DVR and web video from hundreds of networks, studios and digital brands available with their Xfinity TV subscription.



Customers can search with the X1 voice remote, browse by TV series, movie, network, or actor on Xfinity On Demand, or explore recommendations across broadcast, cable, premium and Netflix content. On X1, customers can watch the NBA Playoffs live, catch up on Stranger Things, set their DVR to record the newest season of The Walking Dead and check their security cameras or voicemail, all in one place.



Comcast said it will launch a variety of initial offers this month that include a Netflix subscription. Offers and availability will vary by market and be open to new and existing customers. Netflix-related billing will be handled directly by Comcast, giving customers one, simple monthly statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX