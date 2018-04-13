Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient engagement study on the medical imaging services industry. A renowned medical imaging services provider wanted to use mobile technologies and real-time virtual coaching to inspire individuals to advance their adherence to a medical regimen.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005323/en/

Quantzig's Patient Engagement Solution Assists a Renowned Medical Imaging Services Provider to Improve Patient Satisfaction Levels by 15%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the patient engagement experts at Quantzig, "Patient engagement solution helps businesses build brand loyalty through better engagements."

In every business, it will naturally take a lot more time, effort, and other resources to appeal to new customers than it does to retain them. The same holds true in the medical imaging services industry. Better patient engagement encourages trust between patients and the professionals treating them and is key to upholding continuity of care. The growth of the medical imaging sector is due to factors like the technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, the occurrence of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness among the patients about early diagnosis.

The patient engagement solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to educate their patients so that they can take improved decisions when it comes to their health and decrease medical spending. The client was able to attain higher savings and create a strong competitive advantage.

This patient engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Connect with their patients and provide seamless and reliable services

Interact with their patients

This patient engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving patient satisfaction levels while reducing the costs

Offering better patient care

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

