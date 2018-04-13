Global Compact Construction Equipment Market Expected to Reach $9,438 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,Compact Construction Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,the compact construction equipment market was valued at $6,250 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $9,438 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 32.0% of the market share in 2016, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Compact construction equipment are small in size, highly efficient, and easy to use. They find their application majorly in the construction industry as they are easy to handle. The demand for compact construction equipment has increased, owing to increase in construction activities as well as growth in application areas in the mining and agriculture industry. In addition, technological advancements are expected to propel the market growth. However, high production cost and volatile fuel prices pose a threat to the growth of the market.

The backhoe loader in the compact construction equipment dominated the equipment segment of in 2016, with around 27.0% share, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. High demand from construction, agriculture, and mining industries drive the backhoe loader market. In terms of application, loading is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. The surge in adoption of compact construction equipment in agriculture and mining industries also makes way for the growth of the others segment, which is expected to register a fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.1%. The construction industry accounted for around 38% share of the global compact construction equipment market revenue in 2016, while the agriculture industry is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, owing to robust growth of construction and agriculture industry. Furthermore, presence of major players is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future. Europe is the second leading revenue contributor to the global market and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Compact Construction Equipment Market:

Backhoe loader dominated the market in equipment segment in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the construction industry accounted for around 38.0% share of the global compact construction equipment market revenue in 2016

In 2016, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8%, while China was the major contributor to the market.

The key market players profiled are Caterpillar, Inc., JCB, Inc., John Deere, King Machinery, Komatsu, Mustang, Sany, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Volvo, and XCMG.

