

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) announced Friday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended for its pending acquisition of Microsemi Corp. (MSCC).



The completion of the merger is also subject to obtaining antitrust clearances from China's Ministry of Commerce, the Japan Fair Trade Commission, Taiwan Fair Trade Commission, Philippine Competition Commission, German Federal Cartel Office and Federal Competition Authority in Austria, each of which continues to review the transaction.



The completion of the merger also remains subject to certain other closing conditions, including approval by Microsemi stockholders.



Microchip said it now anticipates the merger to be completed in June 2018, assuming the timely receipt of all the regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of the other closing conditions.



