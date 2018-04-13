Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CSE: CGOC) (the "Corporation") a cannabis focused investment corporation with both public and private cannabis holdings, announces their top Holdings and timing for the corporation's April webinar.

The Corporation is now over 65% invested and the top ten public holdings (in alphabetical order) include: Abcann Global Corp, Cannex Capital Holdings, Canopy Growth Corp, Friday Night Inc, Indiva Ltd, Medreleaf Corp, Organigram Holdings, Ravenquest Biomed Inc., Sunniva Inc., Valen Groworks Corp. These holdings represent 36% of the overall portfolio.

The April webinar will take place on Thursday, April 19th at 4:30 PM EST. The webinar will be hosted by Jamie Blundell, President and Chief Operating Officer and Bruce Campbell, Chief Investment Officer of the Corporation. The Corporation will be commenting on the macro cannabis sector, industry trends, and their top holdings.

Register for the April Webinar:

The April webinar will be on Thursday April 19th at 4:30 PM EST. You can register for the webinar on our website at www.cgocorp.com/investors.

View past Webinars:

The March 2018 is available for replay on our website at www.cgocorp.com/investors.

About Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation

The Corporation is a unique investment corporation incorporated under the laws of Canada. The Corporation's investment objectives are to provide holders of common shares long-term total return through capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed portfolio of securities of public and private companies operating in, or that derive a portion of their revenue or earnings from, products or services related to the cannabis industry.

For further information: Jamie Blundell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation, 647-946-2205, jblundell@cgocorp.com.