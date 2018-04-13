This notice is to inform members that as of 16 April 2018, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets is introducing additional templates to the scope of recognised strategies for the purpose of Tailor-Made Combinations (TMC). The updated list of recognised strategies can be found on pages 2-3 of this notice. Appendix G of the Genium INET Market Model document will be updated accordingly on 23 April 2018.



