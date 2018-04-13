A new report published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization outlines the benefits of solar powered irrigation systems to both large and small scale farming operations in developing countries. The report also stresses the need for comprehensive management and regulation of such systems, to avoid unsustainable water use.The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) outlines the potential for solar powered irrigations to provide a reliable energy source for farmers and reduce both costs and emissions associated with agriculture. FAO also notes the need for innovative ...

