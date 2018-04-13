CarSmartt, Inc.: CarsSmartt(R) (OTC PINK: CRSM) Update On New POSoBIT and Marketing Program For Businesses

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / Today CarSmartt®, (OTC PINK: CRSM), Vito Visconti, COO of CarSmartt and CEO of Mining Boys, its new acquisition engaged in retail sales of mining servers, is pleased to announce that Mining Boys has introduced a new application, POSoBIT.

Mining Boys has begun the following marketing campaign initially in Miami Beach, Florida:

Vito Visconti stated, "By signing up to our POSoBIT program you will receive a package with stickers, a tablet PC with an application which enables your business to accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies. The cost for each customer to enroll in POSoBIT program will be $259.00 as down payment and a $20 fee a month for marketing. Our sales associates will explain in detail how to use and receive Bitcoin. Your business will be displayed on our POSoBit web portal as bitcoin-friendly and joining will be an addition to our social media marketing plan with picture and reviews which, will facilitate driving customers to your business door. We believe any business that is not acknowledging the importance of cryptocurrency in today's retail market will be losing the opportunity to access a continuously growing network of customers. Bitcoin is increasingly becoming "mainstream", by the day in commerce. It is a fact! Bitcoin is the currency of the future and it can bring businesses a great positive outcome since it also presents an incredible potential to greatly reduce costs associated with payment transactions. We believe the major benefits of utilizing our POSoBIT application to integrate Cryptocurrency as a payment method are:

(1) Lower Transaction fees: Bitcoin can reduce credit card processing fees to less than 1 percent

(2) Fraud Prevention: Bitcoin provides a level of identity-theft protection that credit cards and other banking services are simply not able to offer. Once you receive payment, it will never be disputed.

(3) No Chargebacks: Cryptocurrency transactions are irreversible, so it automatically prevents having chargebacks or returns, like what happens with credit cards and other banking transactions.

(4) Faster Payments: Having funds immediately available is critical for the survival of many small businesses. Accepting Bitcoin payments have the ability to put funds immediately available much faster than with credit card payments."

Vito reveals today the new website for its POSoBIT application, http://www.posobit.com. Mining Boys kicks of its POSoBIT Tablet PC with its three (3) initial sales representatives in Miami Beach, Florida.

About CarSmartt®

CarSmartt® Inc. is a startup company of the revolutionary APP.CARSMARTT.COM a ride-sharing concept located in Palo Alto CA. (Silicon Valley), at CarSmartt® we aim to make long distance traveling safer and more affordable while connecting with people along the way. CarSmartt® members can choose to share a ride or ship a package with the option of applying insurance coverage. All CarSmartt® drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers. CarSmartt® is currently now active in the USA, Italy, Mexico and Colombia. However, our company will soon continue to expand to Europe, Canada and Latin America.

About Mining Boys, Inc.

Mining boys, Inc. is the first retail store of Mining servers in USA, a privately held Florida corporation with its retail location at 531 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 33140, http://www.miningboys.com. Mining boys retail operations sell, own and host bitcoin mining servers. The Company has both retail and its own mining servers and receives profit from its retail sales and recurring revenue from its hosting facility in Georgia and Florida. POSoBIT is owned by Mining Boys, Inc.

