Luxury fashion brand Burberry has appointed former Kingfisher and Greencore chief executive Gerry Murphy as its new chairman, as John Peace leaves the group after 16 years. Murphy will start his new role on 17 May, succeeding Peace after the after the company's annual shareholder meeting in July. Murphy, who has served as a non-executive director of British American Tobacco, Merlin Entertainments and Reckitt Benckiser, is currently chairman of Tate & Lyle and The Blackstone Group International ...

