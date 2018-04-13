

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) said Friday that Gerry Murphy has been appointed to the Board as Chairman designate. He is currently Chairman of Tate and Lyle plc and of The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, Blackstone's principal European entity.



His appointment concludes the process initiated in June 2017 and led by Senior Independent Director Jeremy Darroch to name a successor to John Peace by the end of 2018.



Gerry will start on 17 May and will succeed John as Burberry Chairman after the Company's annual shareholder meeting on 12 July. John will step down from the role and from the Board on the same date after 16 years.



Gerry is an experienced Chair and senior board member, having served as non-executive director of companies including British American Tobacco plc, Merlin Entertainments plc and Reckitt Benckiser plc.



He is currently Chairman of Tate and Lyle plc and of The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, Blackstone's principal European entity. Before joining Blackstone as a senior managing director in its private equity group, he served as CEO of Kingfisher plc, Carlton Communications, Exel plc and Greencore Group plc.



