The "Smart Electric Meter Market by Communication Technology Type (Radio Frequency, Power Line Communication, and Cellular), End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Phase (Single Phase, and Three Phase), and Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart electric meter market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 9.27 billion in 2018 to USD 11.33 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.11%, from 2018 to 2023.

Factors such as the increasing amount of renewable energy in the generation mix, a rising trend of distributed generation on Medium Voltage (MV) networks, a greater focus on real estate development by the investment community, and the increasing rate of urbanization are driving the smart electric meter market. High initial investment acting as a restraint for growth in developing economies, and the delay in smart meter rollout projects restrain the growth of the market during the forecast year.

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the smart electric meter market, by end-user, during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow during the forecast period because of the growth of commercial facilities, which provides a boost to the power quality equipment. These equipment are used for the conditioning and monitoring of voltage fluctuations, frequency, flickering, and transients and help in preventing critical equipment damage, thus increasing the growth of the commercial smart electric meters market.

