The "Exercise Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report finds that the global exercise bike market reached a value of US$ 476 Million in 2017. Owing to the below factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 585 Million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-2023.

Exercise bikes are not only popular as a piece of fitness equipment for cardiovascular exercises but are also used to combat lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and stress. Owing to this, the increasing health awareness among the consumers is facilitating the growth of the market. The rising obesity rates are further anticipated to impel the demand for exercise bikes in the developed regions. Additionally, product innovations by manufacturers provide a positive thrust to the market growth.

For instance, a bike allows the user to watch live stream videos on its screen while cycling in the studio. It also allows the user to cycle through different landscapes around the world through virtual reality. Moreover, due to surging income levels, consumers are ready to spend more on their fitness by using the equipment privately at their own residence. This practice is boosting the demand for exercise bikes around the globe.

Report Segmentation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type. Recumbent exercise bikes represent the most popular product type followed by upright exercise bikes and others such as indoor bikes, dual action stationary bikes, etc.

The market is further analysed on the basis of applications covering home consumers, gyms/health clubs and others. Among these, the home consumers segment accounts for the largest share.

Region-wise, North America represents the leading market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Other regions include Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Brunswick Corporation

Icon Health Fitness Inc.

Nautilus

Precor

Technogym

