WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010  
13.04.2018
PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire
London, April 13

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company')

The Company confirms that it will enter into a closed period on 15 April 2018 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the half year ended 31March 2018.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

13 April 2018

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


