Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port: Results of EGM: new composition of Board of Directors 13-Apr-2018 / 16:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of EGM: new composition of Board of Directors April 13, 2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that the Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders approved the following decisions on a meeting dated 13 April 2018: 1) To prematurely suspend the powers of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP elected by the annual General meeting of shareholders as of 18 May 2017. 2) To appoint the following persons to the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP: Sergey Andronov Maxim Grishanin Sergey Kireev Dmitriy Pristanskov Alexander Tikhonov Rashid Sharipov NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: KSenko@ncsp.com For investment companies:ABurykin@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: GMS TIDM: NCSP OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 5402 End of Announcement EQS News Service 674539 13-Apr-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2018 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT)