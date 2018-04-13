Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP Board of Directors appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors 13-Apr-2018 / 16:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP Board of Directors appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors April 13, 2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors has appointed Dmitriy Pristanskov as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: KSenko@ncsp.com For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: BOA TIDM: NCSP OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5404 End of Announcement EQS News Service 674541 13-Apr-2018

