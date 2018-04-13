Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their newest report on the EMV POS terminal market in the US. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005422/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the EMV POS terminal market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide the latest trends, drivers, and challenges that are influencing the market.

The upgraded research report on the EMV POS terminal market in the US is an integral part of Technavio's computing devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the computing devices market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include remote, transmission electron microscope, rugged handheld devices, computing mouse, and smartphone.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the EMV POS terminal market in the US projected that the retail sector dominated the market for nearly 50% of the market share. The retail sector includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, gas stations, drug stores, specialty stores, and mass merchandise stores. Factors such as the shift toward organized retailing in the US along with the pressure to sustain competition and retain market share can be attributed to the integration of advanced POS systems. EMV POS terminals are used by large retailers to minimize risks and enhance the use of technology across their retail stores. This resulted in an augmented demand for EMV POS terminals and related hardware and software.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing flow of credit and debit cards have led to a rise in the number of card transactions, which is driving the EMV POS terminal market in the US. An increase in card transactions has led enterprises to adopt payment mechanisms involving cards. Thus, the increasing use of debit or credit card-based transactions will drive growth in the EMV POS terminal market."

Looking for the latest information on the EMV POS terminal market in the US? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Emerging trends in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the EMV POS terminal market in the US for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005422/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com