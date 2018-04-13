Live Company Group announced the debut of a new division on Friday - BRICKLIVE Touring - which it said would take themed 'BRICKLIVE' shows on tour. The AIM-traded firm said the first exhibition, called BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, was designed to educate the LEGO fan community about endangered species and would feature more than 65 LEGO animals, including a full-size African elephant and a snow leopard. "Further announcements will be made in due course once specific partnerships and locations have ...

