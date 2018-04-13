Technavio market research analysts forecast the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005449/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market into the following applications, including dyestuff and pigments, flavors and fragrances, hydrocarbon resins, and pharmaceuticals and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing use of anhydrous aluminum chloride as a catalyst in organic transformation reaction as a key factor contributing to the growth of the market:

Growing use as a catalyst in organic transformation reaction

Anhydrous aluminum chloride properties such as good conductivity, oxidizing property, low melting and boiling point, strong Lewis acid, and solubility in several polar solvents has led to its use as a catalyst in various organic transformation reaction and end-use applications. Anhydrous aluminum chloride is used as an acid catalyst (mainly in Friedel-Craft reactions); as a chemical intermediate for aluminum compounds; as a catalyst for cracking of petroleum; in the manufacturing of lubricants, wood preservatives, and rubber such as styrene; and to manufacture anthraquinone.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals, "Anhydrous aluminum chloride is used to manufacture titanium dioxide due to it being a good nucleating agent. It is also used in medications, cosmetics, disinfectants, photography, textiles, fabrics, and agrochemicals. The demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride is expected to grow due to its increasing use in several applications and industries during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global anhydrous aluminum chloride market segmentation

Of the four major applications, the dyestuff and pigments segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 28% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing application is pharmaceuticals, which will account for nearly 15% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005449/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com