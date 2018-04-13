PEX Network Invites Industry Leaders and Disruptors to Intelligent Automation: Financial Services Event

LONDON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies managing the convergence of new technologies with data and BPM, who are leading the way in automation are proving the most successful in the industry.

Intelligent Automation: Financial Services (IA:FS) is the first of its kind in the original and leading RPA & AI series of events:

60+ industry speakers from leading financial services companies including The Bank of England , ING, HSBC, AXA, Fidelity International and Legal & General

, ING, HSBC, AXA, Fidelity International and Legal & General The Big Debate: Should Intelligent Automation sit with Operations or IT?

45+ insightful and in-depth sessions

The three-day conference, which takes place at The Hurlingham Club on 9-11th July, hosts TED-style talks, live debates and engaging, inspiring and informative interactive discussion sessions.

"The quality of the speakers and their journey at the conference were extremely insightful and the masterclasses were excellent," Rika Visser - Websterbank

Topics include: the shift from RPA to cognitive automation; nurturing unstructured data; back office machine learning capabilities; and using intelligent automation to administer regulatory compliance.

IA:FS offers attendees the chance to discover how automation will open up a new business opportunities and collaborate with a diverse mixture of financial services leaders from banking to start-ups, c-suite to AI specialists.

About Intelligent Automation: Financial Services: RPA is no longer enough to lead the way in financial services automation. Attendees can benchmark with the best-in-class at Intelligent Automation Financial Services 2018, taking place at The Hurlingham Club on 9th - 11th July.

https://bit.ly/2v5kwYZ

