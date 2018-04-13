

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zuora Inc's (ZUO) debut trading turned heads as trading started at 43 percent above its IPO price. The initial public offering was at $14 and the first trading was at $20 for 2.06 million shares. The project debut range was $11 to $13. The shares climbed up to $21.67 and retreated to close at $20.00.



On Friday, the cloud software company's shares started at $19.80.



The company established in 2006, had raised around $154 million by selling 11 million class A common shares at $14 per share.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC were acting as the joint lead book-runners for the Silicon Valley - based company's offering.



Dropbox Inc. (DBX), another Cloud software company, that went public on March 23 debuted at $29 and surged to more than $32 on April 11.



